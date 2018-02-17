News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid' (Week in Review)

Justin Timberlake Surprises Super Bowl 'Selfie Kid' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) During Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, Justin Timberlake paused for a selfie with 13-year-old Ryan McKenna of Scituate, Massachusetts. The young New England Patriots fan became a viral sensation known as "Selfie Kid," spawning memes and jokes on social media.

Did he know who Justin Timberlake was? How was his iPhone battery doing? Ellen Degeneres invited McKenna on her talk show to discuss the indelible moment -- and Justin Timberlake popped in for a surprise.

During the interview, Timberlake appeared via video and gave Ryan a great gift. "I'll tell you what I want to do. Because it was so unexpected that you came down and because all of this has happened, I thought to myself, 'I really want to meet you properly,'" Timberlake said. "I'm going to be coming to TD Garden on tour to play in Boston, so I would like to invite you and your family to come and I want to meet you."

McKenna was overwhelmed by the gesture and said: "Thank you so much! Oh my god!" Watch Justin Timberlake and Selfie Kid back in action - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

