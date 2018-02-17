News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Paris Hilton Planning Valentine's Day Song 'I Need You' (Week in Review)

.
Paris Hilton Planning Valentine's Day Song 'I Need You' was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Paris Hilton is making a special Valentine's Day present just for you. The heiress has revealed plans for a new single, "I Need You," produced to celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year.

Hilton announced the impending music while discussing her impending nuptials to model/actor Chris Zylka, who inspired the track. "It's about the love of my life--my fiance," she told E! News about "I Need You," which is slated to drop on Feb. 14.

Musically, Hilton has been spending quality time behind the decks as a DJ, spinning at high-profile clubs around the world. Read more - here.

