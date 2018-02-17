|
Singled Out: State of Illusion's Blind (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: State of Illusion's Blind was a top story on Monday: State of Illusion recently released a music video for their latest single "Blind," which comes from their "Aphelion" album. To celebrate we asked Jacob Porter (Vocals/Guitar) to tell us about the track. Here is the story: "The story of 'Blind' is the story of a bunch of tiny changes over the years creating something that still feels new and something we are really proud of. I wrote the entirety of 'Blind' in the middle of the night in late 2007 or early 2008, sitting on the floor in front of my amp. I really loved that the clean guitar and heavy parts were kind of warring with each other, sort of like a calm vs. storm scenario. The melody and lyrics just came out. The next day, I demoed the song (and played the drums horribly) and the guys were into it. We recorded the song at home and used it as a single back then. The music video is about a girl who is being hunted by a surreal force because she's the last creature that can see beauty in the world. The problem is that, through seeing beauty, the evil force's attacks are more potent, so her only defense is the blindfold that she wears. So, in the end, her only way to survive is by becoming blind to the beauty of the world." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album - right here!
