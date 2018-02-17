News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video (Week in Review)

.
Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran have the rapport of an old married couple. The pop star super-friends put that connection on full display in a new behind-the-scenes video captured during the making of Swift's "Endgame" video, on which Sheeran is featured.

The clip opens with the scene that Swift teased earlier in the week, as she pokes fun at Sheeran's height and accuses him of "peacocking." The pair discuss the making of the track, with Sheeran revealing that he came up with his part in a dream, much to Swift's deadpan amusement.

Swift jokes about Sheeran bringing his "cadenced rhythmic thing" rap style to the track, something she says he hasn't done since the first album. They go on to break down his lyrics for the track, with Swift imitating Sheeran's English accent as he explains how the "Fourth of July" reference is in regards to how he connected with his fiancee, Cherry, at Swift's 4th of July party.

Later on the video, Swift shouts out the extras on the set, explaining how they make it look like they're at a raucous party while actually dancing to just a click track. Read more and watch the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Ed Sheeran Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ed Sheeran T-shirts and Posters

More Ed Sheeran News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video

Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip

Ed Sheeran Adds New North American Stadium Tour Dates

Ed Sheeran's 'Watchtower' Cover Fuels 'Jack Ryan' Super Bowl Ad

Ed Sheeran 'Shape of You' Parody Hits The Web

Ed Sheeran's Grammy Win Turned Into Political Agenda Debate

Ed Sheeran Accepts Grammys With Cat Photo

Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged

Eminem Previews 'River' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran


More Stories for Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.