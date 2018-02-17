News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Vampire Weekend Star, James Corden Team For 'Pete Rabbit' Track (Week in Review)

.
Vampire Weekend

Vampire Weekend Star, James Corden Team For 'Pete Rabbit' Track was a top story on Monday: (Radio.com) Funnyman (and Tony-winning musical theater actor) James Corden stars in the new movie Peter Rabbit and sings a song written by Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig on the soundtrack.

Koenig wrote "I Promise You," a lighthearted pop-rock track with an arrangement and meter vaguely reminiscent of… Vampire Weekend. Still, Corden brings his marquee charisma to the indie-inflected tune.

Lyrically, the song urges listeners to cheer up in the face of adversity: "Life's rough when you feel confused/ Still rough when you hear the news that/ each day gotta pick and choose…/ No hate, no fear could ever keep us down / We'll stick together."

Peter Rabbit also stars Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie and Daisy Ridley. Adapted from the beloved Beatrix Potter books, the movie follows an animated Peter Rabbit and his live-action pals. Peter Rabbit hits theaters last week. Listen to "I Promise You" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Vampire Weekend News

