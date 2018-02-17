Black Stone Cherry Stream Song From Forthcoming Album

It was tracked at Barrick Recording in Glasgow, Kentucky - the same location where BSC recorded their 2006 self-titled debut album. Family Tree is out on April 20 via Mascot Records/Mascot Label Group. Check out "Burnin'" here.

The album features a guest appearance from frontman Chris Robertson's five-year-old son, who provides backing vocals on "You Got The Blues", while Gov't Mule's Warren Haynes plays and sings on "Dancing In The Rain". Early previews suggest a very tight sound - some are hearing "ZZ Top" -with Ben Wells' Gibson Les Paul Classics roaring. Read more - here.