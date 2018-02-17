Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates

And there's more time to come between Mars and Cardi B. After teasing the two will tour together into announcing the cities they'll soon be visiting for the 'finale' run of the 24k Magic World Tour, the pair have finally announced the dates for their outing together – 23 in all.

The outing kicks off September 7 in Denver and concludes with four dates at Los Angeles' Staples Center in late October. Tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation. See the dates - here.