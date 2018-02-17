News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Bruno Mars' album 24K Magic is a juggernaut that won't quit. It's certified double platinum, swept at this year's GRAMMY awards (including taking home Album of the Year) and launched the hit singles "That's What I Like," "Versace On The Floor," and "Finese," which includes the hit remix with Cardi B.

And there's more time to come between Mars and Cardi B. After teasing the two will tour together into announcing the cities they'll soon be visiting for the 'finale' run of the 24k Magic World Tour, the pair have finally announced the dates for their outing together – 23 in all.

The outing kicks off September 7 in Denver and concludes with four dates at Los Angeles' Staples Center in late October. Tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation. See the dates - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruno Mars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bruno Mars T-shirts and Posters

More Bruno Mars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates

Bruno Mars Shares Ideas For Next Year's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bruno Mars Announces Final 24K Magic Tour Dates With Cardi B

Bruno Mars, Cardi B, SZA Lead Grammy Performers

Bruno Mars 'Finesse' Megamix Features Nicki Minaj, Missy Elliot, More

Bruno Mars Releases 'Finesse' Remix Featuring Cardi B

Bruno Mars The Big Winner At 2017 BET Soul Train Awards

Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video

Bruno Mars and Solange Lead 'Soul Train' Nominees

Bruno Mars Perform 'Just the Way You Are' in Spanish


More Stories for Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.