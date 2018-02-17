News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video (Week in Review)

.
Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Camila Cabello's debut studio album Camila debuted atop the Billboard 200 album chart and its lead single "Havana" was a number one hit and she is looking to continue her solo success.

The former Fifth Harmony singer has established herself as a powerful solo force, and the video for her latest single "Never Be The Same" could extend her successful run. Camila shared a teaser for the black-and-white video via Instagram and it seems like it will be a raw, sultry clip.

In the snippet, Camila is pictured in close-up, running her hands through her hair while the bass line of the song throbs away. Her video for "Havana" told a complete story in technicolor, cinematic form. It looks like "Never Be The Same" will be a more abstract, sophisticated concept. We'll just have to wait and see. Watch the teaser - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Camila Cabello Music, DVDs, Books and more

Camila Cabello T-shirts and Posters

More Camila Cabello News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Camila Cabello Announces 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online

Camila Cabello Celebrates Album Release With Heartfelt Message to Fans

Camila Cabello Performs 'Never Be the Same' On The 'Tonight Show'

Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks

Mariah Carey, Camila Cabello, BTS Lead New Year's Eve TV

Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Details

Camila Cabello And Grey Stream New Song 'Crown'

Camila Cabello Track Features In Final 'Bright' Trailer


More Stories for Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.