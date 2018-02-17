News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album (Week in Review)

.
Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album was a top story on Tuesday: (Gibson) Previously undiscovered poems and lyrics written by Johnny Cash have been turned into a new collaborative album titled Johnny Cash: Forever Words, with one new track from late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

Johnny Cash: Forever Words is released on April 6 via Sony's Legacy Recordings and will feature Ruston Kelly & Kacey Musgraves, Rosanne Cash, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Kris Kristofferson & Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley, John Mellencamp, Carlene Carter, Elvis Costello, The Jayhawks and the late Chris Cornell.

Johnny Cash's son John Carter Cash acted as a co-producer on this new collaborative album and describes it as a "monstrous amassment" of undiscovered material from The Man In Black.

The track "You Never Knew My Mind" is sung and performed by Chris Cornell as one of the artist's last-ever solo recordings. This track will be released almost 21 years after Cash covered Soundgarden's "Rusty Cage" for his American Recordings-era album, Unchained. Cash wasn't particularly a Soundgarden fan, though: for that Unchained recording, producer Rick Rubin thought it would be a good song for Cash to cover, but re-recorded it first in a more palatable form for Cash to consider. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Chris Cornell Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Cornell T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Cornell News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Cornell Featured On Forthcoming Johnny Cash Album

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Chris Cornell Human Rights Campaign Launched With All-Star Video

Chris Cornell Fans Told Not To Film At His Gravesite

Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards

Chris Cornell's Widow Searching For Answers In His Death 2017 In Review

Chris Cornell's Family Shares Emotional Christmas Traditions Video

Chris Cornell's Death Spotlights Drug Dangers Says Rock Legend 2017 In Review

Soundgarden Singer Chris Cornell's Death Ruled A Suicide 2017 In Review

Chris Cornell Scholarship Announced For UCLA


More Stories for Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.