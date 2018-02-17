News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover (Week in Review)

.
Chris Stapleton's 'Tennessee Whiskey' Given Unexpected Makeover was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Chris Stapleton continues to grow his fan base thanks to the release of his GRAMMY Award-winning albums. As his popularity increases, so do the fans covering his music and a recent interpretation includes two cousins sharing the spotlight as they sing "Tennessee Whiskey" together.

Kourtney White recently posted a video of herself beside her cousin, Kenyetta Gray, covering the country song and within a week the video has amassed 13 million views. The success of their cover is something that surprised the two women, who tell Radio.com they are big country music fans and never expected the song to get as much attention as it did.

White and Gray both sing gospel and R&B music and this is evident on their powerful performance of Stapleton's recent hit. While White sings lead on the track and her booming vocals impress, Gray chimes in on the chorus with impeccable harmonizes. Watch their reinterpretation of the song on Facebook - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Chris Stapleton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Stapleton T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Stapleton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Stapleton Performs 'Drunkard's Prayer' to 'Colbert'

Chris Stapleton Announces All-American Road Show

Chris Stapleton And Emmylou Harris Tribute Tom Petty At Grammys

Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo

Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Sting Added to Grammys

Country Album of the Year Grammy Nominees Preview

Chris Stapleton, Troye Sivan To Perform On 'SNL'

Chris Stapleton Leads Guests On Justin Timberlake's New Album

Chris Stapleton Does Duet With Peyton Manning 2017 In Review


More Stories for Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.