Marshmello Releases 'Spotlight' Video Tribute To Lil Peep (Week in Review)

Marshmello Releases 'Spotlight' Video Tribute To Lil Peep was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Lil Peep's death at age 21 sent shockwaves through his fanbase and network of musical collaborators: DJ Marshmello released "Spotlight" featuring Peep's vocals as a tribute to his career and legacy.

Now the song has an official video which tells an atmospheric story of loss. A female protagonist appears haunted by grief in a diner before setting off on her motorcycle, returning to her house and noticing everyday objects that appear different.

Director Nick Koenig explained the video's thematic significance: 'Relationships have a way of overwhelming the meaning and context of physical items to the point of hijacking them. What once was just a household item might now be something that reminds us of that relationship to a point where it overpowers what that item was traditionally meant for. These objects end up developing a shared significance between those in the relationship," he said, according to Pitchfork. 'Like Peep's passing, no one got to say goodbye properly but the objects he left us (his body of work both musical and social) remain ours to share in our relationship with him."

Marshmello said the video was made as a tribute for Peep (born Gustav Elijah Ã…hr). 'For this video I just wanted what Gus would have wanted. And I think this is exactly it."Watch the poignant video - here.

