Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie (Week in Review)

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie was a top story on Tuesday: Metallica frontman James Hetfield is venturing into the world of acting after he landed a key role in an upcoming film about the serial killer Ted Bundy, according to film industry outlet Deadline.

The film will be called "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile" and he metal legend will be playing Bob Hayward, the police officer who arrested Bundy after he pulled over the serial killer (to play played by Zac Efron) and discovered burglary tools in his car.

The film is being directed by Joe Berlinger, who previously worked with Hetfield on the Metallica documentary "Some Kind Of Monster". Berlinger had this to say, "Having spent hundreds of hours behind the scenes with James and the rest of Metallica, I have experienced his charisma and powerful presence close up.

"It seemed only natural that he would bring that same power and magnetism to a dramatic role, so when he agreed to my pitch that he be in the movie, I was thrilled."

Although Hetfield has previously made cameo appearances in films, this will be his first dramatic role portraying a character, according to Loudwire. - here.

