|
Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video (Week in Review)
.
"On The Loose" is the fourth single from Horan's solo debut, Flicker. He's set to tour here in the states behind the release starting in July with Maren Morris.
The new clip is an animated affair detailing the song's protagonist as she cruises in a convertible and staring pensively at a city skyline. Watch the video - here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.