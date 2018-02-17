News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video (Week in Review)

.
Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Former One Direction star Niall Horan is in an animated mood. The pop star has shared a new lyric video for the song "On The Loose."

"On The Loose" is the fourth single from Horan's solo debut, Flicker. He's set to tour here in the states behind the release starting in July with Maren Morris.

The new clip is an animated affair detailing the song's protagonist as she cruises in a convertible and staring pensively at a city skyline. Watch the video - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Niall Horan Releases Animated 'On The Loose' Lyric Video

