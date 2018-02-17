News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown (Week in Review)

.
Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) Rapper Travis Scott was celebrated on Saturday (February 10), in his hometown of Missouri City, Texas, where it was named Travis Scott Day.

Scott was honored in a ceremony in Texas by the city's mayor where he was awarded several plaques as well as the key to the city. During his acceptance speech, Scott revealed his hope to bring awareness to the community that raised him through his music.

'This is better than any award show I've ever been to," Scott said about his first-ever award. 'My only job is just to inspire kids to be the best they can be, to reach their ultimate height. Everybody has a dream and everybody can do it." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Travis Scott Music, DVDs, Books and more

Travis Scott T-shirts and Posters

More Travis Scott News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Travis Scott Given Key To His Texas Hometown

Travis Scott Makes Guilty Plea To Disorderly Conduct Charge

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal New Baby Daughter

Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott Lead Governors Ball 2018

Drake Offers Refund After Travis Scott Falls Off Stage 2017 In Review

Quavo and Travis Scott Release 'Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho'

Migos Announce Collaborations With Drake, Big Sean, Travis Scott

Quavo's Adds A Verse To Travis Scott's 'Butterfly Effect'

Travis Scott Wants To Take Amusement Park On Tour

Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott


More Stories for Travis Scott

Travis Scott Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.