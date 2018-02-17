The singer has proven to be a longtime ally for the LGBTQ community. In 2015, she organized a meet-and-greet for LGBTQ fans as part of an anti-bullying campaign where she distributed anti-bullying pamphlets to fans attending her shows.

Additionally, she and countless other artists took part in the release of 'Hands," a song penned with GLAAD to remember the 49 lives lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting. Read more - here.