Britney Spears To Receive Vanguard Award (Week in Review)

Britney Spears

Britney Spears To Receive Vanguard Award was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Britney Spears will be honored at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 12. The world's largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD will recognize the pop star with the Vanguard Award for her unyielding support of the LGBTQ community. Past honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Janet Jackson and Demi Lovato.

The singer has proven to be a longtime ally for the LGBTQ community. In 2015, she organized a meet-and-greet for LGBTQ fans as part of an anti-bullying campaign where she distributed anti-bullying pamphlets to fans attending her shows.

Additionally, she and countless other artists took part in the release of 'Hands," a song penned with GLAAD to remember the 49 lives lost in the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting. Read more - here.

