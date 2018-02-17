News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix

.
Cardi B

Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Cardi B is tipped to hit the road with Bruno Mars in 2018, but collaborations with her main man (and fiance) Offset aren't slowing down. The hip-hop "it" couple appear on Chris Jeday's Real Hasta La Muerta remix of "Ahora Dice."

The track also features Ozuna, ArcÃ¡ngel, and J Balvin -- who appeared on the original remix, which climbed the Latin charts. Offset and Cardi B's presence brings a bilingual flair to the track and their verses hint at trouble in paradise.

'You ain't cherish s— when you had it/ Turn me back to a savage," she raps. "Grab your stuff while you at it/ Now my heart as cold as my Patek, uh…And I'm years away from basic, and I'm miles away from average/ But, one thing ain't adding up to me/ How you gon' mess with a bitch that look up to me, Off?"

Offset appears to plead with Cardi to "take him back." 'I bought you a ring and five hundred racks (hey)/ She like the triangle Balenci bag (drip)," he raps. "You know you an angel, come save the bad (angel)/ If you really love me then take me back." Read more and listen to the track - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Cardi B Music, DVDs, Books and more

Cardi B T-shirts and Posters

More Cardi B News

Cardi B Music

