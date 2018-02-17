The track also features Ozuna, ArcÃ¡ngel, and J Balvin -- who appeared on the original remix, which climbed the Latin charts. Offset and Cardi B's presence brings a bilingual flair to the track and their verses hint at trouble in paradise.

'You ain't cherish s— when you had it/ Turn me back to a savage," she raps. "Grab your stuff while you at it/ Now my heart as cold as my Patek, uh…And I'm years away from basic, and I'm miles away from average/ But, one thing ain't adding up to me/ How you gon' mess with a bitch that look up to me, Off?"

Offset appears to plead with Cardi to "take him back." 'I bought you a ring and five hundred racks (hey)/ She like the triangle Balenci bag (drip)," he raps. "You know you an angel, come save the bad (angel)/ If you really love me then take me back." Read more and listen to the track - here.