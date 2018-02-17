News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Chance the Rapper's New Basketball Documentary Trailer Released (Week in Review)

Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper's New Basketball Documentary Trailer Released was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Earlier this month, news broke that Chance the Rapper and Dwayne Wade teamed up to produce Shot in the Dark, a basketball documentary that traces the journey of high school player Tyquone Greer.

After scoring the winning shot in a big game, Greer attended a party and was shot in the leg. Shot in the Dark explores the intersection of gun violence and fostering the promise of talented young people. Now the film has a stirring new trailer.

The documentary is set at Chicago's Orr basketball academy and depicts the tough love coach Lou Adams. In the trailer, Adams says "40 boys on my team don't have fathers. 40 guys that depend on me every day." The doc appears to be a harrowing look at the forces that threaten a players' ability to thrive and succeed.

'Shot in the Dark is an authentic and realistic look at high school sports in Chicago and what it means for our youth," Chance said in a statement. Shot in the Dark premieres February 24 on FOX. Watch the trailer - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

