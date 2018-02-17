News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal' (Week in Review)

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Demi Lovato is set to launch her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me Tour on February 26 in San Diego, where she'll be performing alongside DJ Khaled. But even though she's going to be playing huge venues the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer says she'll do everything in her power to give fans an "up close and personal" experience.

"I'm going to utilize the arenas and really make sure that from every seat, you get to see my performance up close and personal, as much as we possibly can," she told Billboard. 'I don't want to give too much away, but I'll definitely be more up close and personal with the audience than I have been before."

She said that her tour will include "a lot more production" and represent who she is as a person and an artist. She added that she's looking forward to touring with DJ Khaled and that the two will likely appear together onstage throughout the tour. In addition, the well-connected DJ will probably bring up other performers. Read more - here.

