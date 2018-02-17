News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce (Week in Review)

Elton John

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Elton John may be retiring from the road, but the pop legend will soon be crafting new music that will live forever. John has just confirmed that he will indeed be working on music for the upcoming live-action remake of Disney's The Lion King.

'They need to have a new end credits song," John revealed to The Sun. "There's going to be four of our songs in the film, from the original: 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?,' 'Hakuna Matata,' 'I Just Can't Wait To Be King,' and 'Circle of Life.'

'And then there will be an end, closing song, and we've been speaking to Beyonce's people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook up something," he added, referencing U.K. theater icon Tim Rice, who John worked with on the original score. 'That's going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce

