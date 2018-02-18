News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup (Week in Review)

.
Pyromantic

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup was a top story on Wednesday: (Gibson) Here's another new supergroup just shaping up. Sixx:A.M. singer James Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba (ex-Guns N' Roses) have announced a new band named Pyromantic, which Michael describes in a Monster Energy Facebook video as heavy, "but it's also got these really, really pop melodies."

"All I can say is I know you're gonna dig it," Michael said. "It's some of the most special stuff I've ever heard." Ashba added, "When we sat down to do Pyromantic, the one big thing was, 'Let's create something so new and fresh and create a sound for Pyromantic,' so when you Pyromantic, it has a very distinct sound.

And it's pretty much… What we went after is a great blend of dance, rock and pop, and you kind of throw that in a blender, and I would say that's pretty much what Pyromantic sounds like." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Pyromantic Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pyromantic T-shirts and Posters

More Pyromantic News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup


More Stories for Pyromantic

Pyromantic Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.