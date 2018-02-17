News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans (Week in Review)

.
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her 2018 Unapologetically Tour last week and celebrated back-to-back sold-out dates in Birmingham, Alabama, Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Augusta.

While in Georgia on Saturday (Feb. 10), she and her husband Morgan Evans enjoyed some time away from the spotlight. The two performers and their dog, Dibs, shared a fun-filled family night in a moon bounce. In a series of photos she posted to Instagram, the newlyweds can be seen posing like it's their wedding day — except they're in a bounce house. Then they posed for a photo with Dibs. Ballerini captioned the images "family fun."

Ballerini launched her tour on February 8 with a stellar performance and an impressive wardrobe. Her black dress was adorned with song titles from her sophomore album, Unapologetically.

The "Legends" singer wraps up the current leg of her tour on April 27 at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Check out Ballerini's playful pics - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Kelsea Ballerini Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kelsea Ballerini T-shirts and Posters

More Kelsea Ballerini News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini And Husband Play Together For The First Time

Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Romantic Honeymoon Video

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Tropical Honeymoon Photos

Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Married This Past Weekend

Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert

Kelsea Ballerini Covers Keith Urban's 'Female'

Kelsea Ballerini, Rodney Crowell Receive ASCAP Country Music Awards

Kelsea Ballerini's Says Fiance Inspired Her New Music


More Stories for Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.