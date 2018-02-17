Kelsea Ballerini Does A Moon Bounce With Husband Morgan Evans

While in Georgia on Saturday (Feb. 10), she and her husband Morgan Evans enjoyed some time away from the spotlight. The two performers and their dog, Dibs, shared a fun-filled family night in a moon bounce. In a series of photos she posted to Instagram, the newlyweds can be seen posing like it's their wedding day — except they're in a bounce house. Then they posed for a photo with Dibs. Ballerini captioned the images "family fun."

Ballerini launched her tour on February 8 with a stellar performance and an impressive wardrobe. Her black dress was adorned with song titles from her sophomore album, Unapologetically.

The "Legends" singer wraps up the current leg of her tour on April 27 at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. Check out Ballerini's playful pics - here.