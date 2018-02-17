News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy' (Week in Review)

.
Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Gerard Way, meet Mary J. Blige. The My Chemical Romance frontman's comic book, The Umbrella Academy, is being turned into a new series for Netflix.

Blige will be a series regular in the role of "Cha Cha," who is described in a press release as "a ruthless and unorthodox hit-woman who travels through time to kill assigned targets.

"Even though she has a few gripes about the bureaucracy of her employers, this job is her life. She is sadistic, sociopathic, and her reputation precedes her. Her true love is torture, and she thinks of herself as a 'pain artist.' She really doesn't care for people--except for her partner Hazel." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Mary J. Blige Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mary J. Blige T-shirts and Posters

More Mary J. Blige News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mary J. Blige Added To Cast Of Gerard Way's 'The Umbrella Academy'

Mary J. Blige Leads Song Oscar Nominations

Mary J. Blige Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey Earn Golden Globe Nominations

Mary J. Blige Releases 'Strength of a Woman' Video

Mary J. Blige Announces North American Tour

Mary J. Blige's New Album Features Kanye West, Missy Elliott, DJ Khaled

Mary J. Blige and Diana Ross Lead Essence Festival Lineup

Mary J. Blige Streams New Song 'Thick of It'

Mary J. Blige and Maxwell Announce Coheadlining Tour


More Stories for Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.