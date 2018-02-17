|
Meek Mill Gets Support From Olympic Snowboarder (Week in Review)
.
Meek Mill Gets Support From Olympic Snowboarder was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) The ongoing movement to "Free Meek Mill" gained traction at the Winter Olympics from a surprising corner of the globe. Slovenian halfpipe snowboarder Tit Stante marked his board with the hashtag #FreeMeekMill in a show of support for the embattled rapper, reports Billboard. Stante had apparently scribbled the hashtag on his board with permanent marker, but the handwritten gesture spoke volumes. The snowboarder joins Drake, NBA star James Harden, Rick Ross and others who've voiced their support for Mill. Meek's legal situation gained attention last year when a judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for probation violations for assault and reckless endangerment. Read more - here.
Stante had apparently scribbled the hashtag on his board with permanent marker, but the handwritten gesture spoke volumes. The snowboarder joins Drake, NBA star James Harden, Rick Ross and others who've voiced their support for Mill.
Meek's legal situation gained attention last year when a judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for probation violations for assault and reckless endangerment. Read more - here.