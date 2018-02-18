|
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Special Tour (Week in Review)
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult Announce Special Tour was a top story on Wednesday: My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult have announced that they have cooked up some very special plans for fans who attend their upcoming 30th anniversary tour this spring. The band have revealed details for a new North American trek, which will be Part 2 of their 30 Anniversary Show, and is set to kick off on April 10th in Louisville, KY. The shows on the trek will feature the band performing their 1988 album "I See Good Spirits And I See Bad Spirits" and 1990 effort "Confessions Of A Knife" along with additional tracks from that era of the group. See the dates - here.
