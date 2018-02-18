News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video (Week in Review)

.
Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Slash singer Myles Kennedy is previewing a video for the track "Devil On The Wall", from his forthcoming debut solo album, "Year Of The Tiger."

Due March 9, Kennedy recorded the album with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The rocker reveals the project is inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child.

"It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish."

Kennedy will launch his debut with a pair of dates in South Africa early next month alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and then a spring US run in May. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Myles Kennedy Music, DVDs, Books and more

Myles Kennedy T-shirts and Posters

More Myles Kennedy News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Myles Kennedy Streaming New Song 'Haunted By Design'

Alter Bridge Singer Myles Kennedy Announces Solo Tour

Led Zeppelin Audition Recounted By Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Releases 'Year Of The Tiger' Video

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video

Alter Bridge Frontman Myles Kennedy Announce Solo Album

Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition 2016 In Review

Myles Kennedy Reflects On His Led Zeppelin Audition


More Stories for Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.