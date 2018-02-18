Myles Kennedy Previews His 'Devil On The Wall' Video

Due March 9, Kennedy recorded the album with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. The rocker reveals the project is inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child.

"It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish."

Kennedy will launch his debut with a pair of dates in South Africa early next month alongside a European tour that includes a 7-show UK trek and then a spring US run in May. Watch the video - here.