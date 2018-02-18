News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Makes Music with Foster Kids: Watch (Week in Review)

.
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Makes Music with Foster Kids: Watch was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Pearl Jam's Mike McCready is giving back. The guitarist hooked up with nonprofit organization Treehouse to create an opportunity for five kids who've lived in the foster system to come together and make music in a recording studio.

"They help foster kids that are in dire need of finishing their education, providing funding for summer camps and lessons, even new clothes - all the things a lot of us take for granted," McCready told Rolling Stone about connecting with the organization ten years ago when he volunteered to help them wrap holiday presents.

Treehouse and McCready brought the five young people to Pearl Jam's recording studio, resulting a song, "Try So Hard." "The song just organically happened," McCready said. "We were sitting around, and it was amazing that it came together the way it did. The guys had some rap going on, beat boxing, some guitars, bass and drums. They created a song, and I got to play along with it. It generally doesn't happen that way, and it was really cool." Read more and watch Mike McCready and his new friends create "Try So Hard" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Pearl Jam Music, DVDs, Books and more

Pearl Jam T-shirts and Posters

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pearl Jam's Mike McCready Makes Music with Foster Kids: Watch

Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary

Super Bowl QB Tom Brady's Playlist Includes Pearl Jam and Coldplay

Pearl Jam Announce US Summer Stadium Dates

Pearl Jam Announce 'The Home Shows' at Safeco Field

Guns N' Roses And Pearl Jam Supergroup Share New Song 2017 In Review

Pearl Jam Reunited With Original Drummer For Christmas Single

Ace Frehley Jams KISS Classic With Pearl Jam Star 2017 In Review

Pearl Jam Announce 2018 International Tour Dates

Pearl Jam Release New 8-Bit Game


More Stories for Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.