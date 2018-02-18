"They help foster kids that are in dire need of finishing their education, providing funding for summer camps and lessons, even new clothes - all the things a lot of us take for granted," McCready told Rolling Stone about connecting with the organization ten years ago when he volunteered to help them wrap holiday presents.

Treehouse and McCready brought the five young people to Pearl Jam's recording studio, resulting a song, "Try So Hard." "The song just organically happened," McCready said. "We were sitting around, and it was amazing that it came together the way it did. The guys had some rap going on, beat boxing, some guitars, bass and drums. They created a song, and I got to play along with it. It generally doesn't happen that way, and it was really cool." Read more and watch Mike McCready and his new friends create "Try So Hard" - here.