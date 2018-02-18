|
Razorwire Halo Stream New Song 'Sweat' (Week in Review)
.
Razorwire Halo Stream New Song 'Sweat' was a top story on Wednesday: Kansas City, MO electro rockers Razorwire Halo has released a stream of a brand new track called "Sweat." The song comes from their forthcoming EP "Retaliate," which is set to hit stores on March 27th. Vocalist Tak Kitara had this to say, "In the last couple years each one of us have had major hardships in our lives that have hit us deeply in various ways. Physically and emotionally we have been beat down and broken. "The upcoming EP focuses on some of these experiences and the emotions involved. 'Sweat' is a sexually charged track that focuses on pure unrestrained passion between two people." Listen to the song - here.
Vocalist Tak Kitara had this to say, "In the last couple years each one of us have had major hardships in our lives that have hit us deeply in various ways. Physically and emotionally we have been beat down and broken.
"The upcoming EP focuses on some of these experiences and the emotions involved. 'Sweat' is a sexually charged track that focuses on pure unrestrained passion between two people." Listen to the song - here.