Rita Ora Cast With Ryan Reynolds In 'Pokcmon' Movie (Week in Review)

Rita Ora Cast With Ryan Reynolds In 'Pokcmon' Movie was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Pokemon is coming to life, and Rita Ora is along for the ride. Ora will follow her onscreen and soundtrack contributions for current blockbuster Fifty Shades Freed to the cast of Detective Pikachu, an upcoming live-action adaptation of the legendary video game series.

Ora is set to join a cast led by Ryan Reynolds and includes Justice Smith, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Details regarding Ora's role in the movie is being kept under wraps for now. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

