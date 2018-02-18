Singled Out: Spider Rockets' Rip Your Heart Out (Week in Review)

. Singled Out: Spider Rockets' Rip Your Heart Out was a top story on Wednesday: Spider Rockets recently released their new album "" and to celebrate we asked Helena Cos to tell us the story behind the song "Rip Your Heart Out". Here is the story: We were in the middle of writing the songs for our new album, "Along Came a Spider." Johnny, our lead guitarist, was messing around with a riff and needed me to come up with vocals to get things moving along. We usually start that way or with a vocal line. This time the riff came first. I listened and then came up with the chorus vocal "I'm not here to change your mind but I will rip your heart out." A lot of times, I'll come up with something and end up changing it many, many times, but this time the line stuck for both of us. And it was funny -- to me anyway. The initial thought started as a f*** you to naysayers. I'm sure many people can relate. But, as the verses developed, the concept went another direction. Not consciously. Instead, Johnny started riffing and I grabbed onto one of the ideas that made me think of AC/DC's "Let There Be Rock." Not the riff itself, but some vibe about it. Anyway, AC/DC is always a great inspiration for me so all was good in the land of Spider Rockets' song creation! So instead of "In the beginning," I began with "This is the story…" The rest came pretty easily. We've all met the crazy chick who doesn't know when to stop and will pull every dirty trick to entrap a guy. And we've all met the stupid guy who's willing to give it all away no matter the cost just to get some. So, the song evolved into the story of when these two flawed characters meet. No surprise, but it is a recipe for disaster. In the earlier versions of the song, we even had blood curdling screams (from the guy). We did the usual Spider Rockets thing of moving parts around a few dozen times. The blood curdling screams were nixed, too, to make for a tighter song without distractions. Bottom line, the song is about two people that totally deserve each other. After all, for some this is romance….

