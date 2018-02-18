News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme (Week in Review)

Cold Kingdom

Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme was a top story on Wednesday: Cold Kingdom have announced that they will be hitting the road next month as past of Sleep Signals' upcoming North American Tour Rito Supreme trek.

The 28-date tour is scheduled to kick off on March 1st in Mankato, MN at What's Up Lounge and will be concluding on April 7th in Lincoln, NE at Duffy's.

The band had this to say, "In support of our new self-titled Cold Kingdom EP, Tour-rito Supreme spans half the country from the mid-west to the west coast. We'll be there wielding hard rock and knuckles of Fire Sauce." See the dates - here.

