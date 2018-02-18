Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme

The 28-date tour is scheduled to kick off on March 1st in Mankato, MN at What's Up Lounge and will be concluding on April 7th in Lincoln, NE at Duffy's.

The band had this to say, "In support of our new self-titled Cold Kingdom EP, Tour-rito Supreme spans half the country from the mid-west to the west coast. We'll be there wielding hard rock and knuckles of Fire Sauce." See the dates - here.