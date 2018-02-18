Styx And Joan Jett Announce North American Summer Tour

Upon closer inspection, however, both acts represent their own inimitable take on no-nonsense, straightforward rock and roll. Styx were a hard-driving, Midwestern prog-rock band long before the ballads and "Mr. Roboto" took over. Joan Jett has always personified rock at its most stripped-down and essential.

Together, these truly classic rock acts will barnstorm North America with '80s metal outfit Tesla in tow. The rock-intensive tour kicks off on May 30 in Irvine, CA, winding across the continent before landing in Holmdel, NJ, on July 15. See the dates - here.