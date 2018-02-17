News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Taylor Swift Shares Selfie from 'Repu-hearsals' (Week in Review)

.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Shares Selfie from 'Repu-hearsals' was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Taylor Swift's Reputation took the Billboard album charts by storm last year, becoming 2017's best-selling record and delivering hits including "Look What You Made Me Do" and "End Game."

Naturally, Swift announced a blockbuster stadium tour last year which kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona. As she gears up for the four-leg, 51 concert (and growing) tour, she offered fans a glimpse of her preparations.

Taylor shared an Instagram photo from behind the scenes of a rehearsal. The Fearless hitmaker shot a selfie in front of massive tables of audio equipment and captioned the photo, "Repu-hearsals."

If Taylor's most recent 1989 tour is any indication, the Reputation tour will include major guests, elaborate sets and more than a few costume changes.

Taylor appears eager to get her latest musical reinvention on the road. See her in rehearsal mode - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Taylor Swift Music, DVDs, Books and more

Taylor Swift T-shirts and Posters

More Taylor Swift News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Taylor Swift Shares Selfie from 'Repu-hearsals'

Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video

Taylor Swift Teams With Ed Sheeran In Funny Candid Clip

Taylor Swift Sticks To Nashville Despite Changing Styles

Taylor Swift Sends Wedding Flowers To Fans

Taylor Swift Asked To The Prom With Creative Video

Taylor Swift Debuts 'End Game' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran And Future

Taylor Swift Announces Video For 'End Game' Feat Ed Sheeran and Future

Vance Joy Talks 'Nation of Two' Taylor Swift, Skateboarding and More

Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed


More Stories for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Fergie Addresses Quentin Tarantino Biting Incident- Taylor Swift And Ed Sheeran Release 'Endgame' Behind-the-Scenes Video- Drake Guests On BlocBoy JB's New Track- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2016 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.