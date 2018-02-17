|
Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu (Week in Review)
.
Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Country music legend Willie Nelson is on the mend. After being forced to cancel shows due to the flu, Willie Nelson is rip-roaring and ready to get back out on the road. The country legend's son, Lukas Nelson, has shared a new photo of his dad getting in a workout, taking a big kick at a punching bag with an even bigger smile on his face. "My dad is a badass … resting in Maui and feeling much better, according to him," Lukas shared with the photo. "Thanks to everyone who's been asking how he is." Read more - here.
