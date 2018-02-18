News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Adam Lambert Says New Music Coming This Year (Week in Review)

.
Adam Lambert

Adam Lambert Says New Music Coming This Year was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Some artists keep their next album plans close to the chest -- but not Adam Lambert. Earlier this week the singer (and current Queen frontman) fielded fan tweets about his next solo effort. Based on Lambert's update, the new album (yet untitled) sounds eclectic, personal and… yummy?

"I have been working really hard on it!" Lambert wrote. "The album is gonna be yummy! It's basically all of my influences rolled into my own special blend."

Some fans wanted to know how many songs Lambert has in the pipeline. Adam revealed that he's written lots but he may need to edit the list down to complete the album and choose singles.

"Probably written about 35ish," he wrote. "Not far enough in the process to pick a single. Still lots to be done." That's great, you say -- but when will this yummy new album drop? A release date is TBD but Lambert promised that new music will premiere in 2018. "There will be music out this year," he wrote. "That I know." See Adam's tweets - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Adam Lambert Music, DVDs, Books and more

Adam Lambert T-shirts and Posters

More Adam Lambert News

Adam Lambert Music

