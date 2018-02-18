The new volume contains the Nashville Songwriters' Hall of Fame inductee and Grand Ole Opry member's #1 Country hit "Woman (Sensuous Woman)"

When Don Gibson signed to Hickory Records in 1970, he was already a weathered music industry veteran, successful songwriter and compelling performer. Sixteen of his singles on RCA Victor with producer Chet Atkins reached the country Top 10 between 1958 and 1969, but by the end of the 1960s, his album sales were dwindling. Gibson joined Hickory Records, part of Nashville's Acuff-Rose publishing empire, at the invitation of executive Wesley Rose, who had first signed him to a publishing deal at Acuff-Rose in 1955. Already serving as Don's manager and publisher, Rose would now be Don's producer and label head too. Read more - here.

