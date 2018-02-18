News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Drake Reveals God's Plan In New Video Clip (Week in Review)

Drake

Drake Reveals God's Plan In New Video Clip was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) As far as Drake is concerned, his entire career has led to this moment. That's his feeling toward upcoming music video, "God's Plan" the rapper revealed via a social media post

The clip was the catalyst for the rapper's recent philanthropic run through Miami, where he's given away hundreds of thousands of dollars to a host of worthy recipients.

"The most important thing I have ever done in my career," Drake posted on Instagram with a photo of the of a clapboard from the video shoot, which will come with footage from the rapper's good deeds around Miami. "Drop a (prayer hands emoji) if I can share it with you." See the post - here.

