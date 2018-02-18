News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus' (Week in Review)

.
Eddie Vedder

Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Will Ferrell, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready, Brandi Carlile, and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers came together for a night at the Moore Theater in Seattle on Mon., Feb. 12, to help raise money for Cancer for College.

The event, One Classy Night, included an evening of artists covering songs and telling some of their rock star stories, according to Billboard. The music portion of the night started with an acapella version of the Kansas classic "Dust in the Wind," which Ferrell also sang in the movie Old School.

The band also played covers of songs by Jimi Hendrix, The Rollings Stones, Led Zeppelin and R.E.M. It was during their take on Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus" that Pearl Jam's Vedder joined the musicians on stage and also included Ferrell's infamous cowbell talents.

The event raised over $300,000 in college scholarship money for students who have survived cancer, and has raised 2.3 Million to date. Check out moments from the show - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Eddie Vedder Music, DVDs, Books and more

Eddie Vedder T-shirts and Posters

More Eddie Vedder News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus'

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face 2017 In Review

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Busks Outside Wrigley Field

Eddie Vedder Premieres New Music At Ohana Fest

Eddie Vedder Rocks 'Out Of Sand' On Twin Peaks

Eddie Vedder Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Roger Waters

Paul McCartney Once Punched Eddie Vedder In The Face

Eddie Vedder Having A Hard Time With Chris Cornell's Death

Eddie Vedder Pays Indirect Tribute To Chris Cornell

U2 Jams With Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mumford & Sons


More Stories for Eddie Vedder

Eddie Vedder Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.