Flaw and Blacklite District Kick Off North American Tour

The tour continues tonight (February 15th) in Greeley, CO at the Moxi Theater and is scheduled to wrap up on March 3rd at the Wired Pub & Grill in Omaha, NE.

Blacklite District had this to say, "We're going to be debuting a brand new show and it's going to be our biggest production to date. We thrive on making sure what we do is different and something that stands out from the pack. In terms of rock music, there is no other show on the planet like a BLD show, and that's not me just saying something cliche. There's a reason we're the kings of new age, and we hope you'll come see why." See the dates - here.