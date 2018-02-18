News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters (Week in Review)

Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters was a top story on Thursday: Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have reported filed a lawsuit in Illinois federal court against websites that have been selling counterfeit merchandise, according to Law 360.

They report that the lawsuit was filed on Monday and band is seeking to obtain a temporary restraining order to stop the sites from selling the alleged trademark infringing items.

Law 360 published the following excerpt from the complaint: "Plaintiff is forced to file this action to combat defendants' counterfeiting of plaintiff's registered trademarks, as well as to protect unknowing consumers from purchasing unauthorized Iron Maiden products over the internet.

"Plaintiff has been and continues to be irreparably damaged through consumer confusion, dilution and tarnishment of its valuable trademarks as a result of defendants' actions and seeks injunctive and monetary relief." - here.

Iron Maiden Music, DVDs, Books and more

Iron Maiden T-shirts and Posters

More Iron Maiden News

