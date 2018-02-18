Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle Release New Track 'Dedication'

Both rappers deliver incendiary rhymes on the warm, throwback track thick with '80s R&B vibes. Lamar brings a family vibe, shouting out his later grandmother and proclaiming that his bond with Hussle runs deeper than set colors: "I said he a man first, you hear the words out his lips?/About flourishing from the streets to black businesses?"

Nipsey Hussle will be busy in his hometown this NBA All-Star weekend, with the rapper scheduled to perform a sold-out record release show at the Hollywood Palladium. Check out the track - here.