Khalid and Fifth Harmony's Normani Release 'Love Lies' (Week in Review)
Khalid and Fifth Harmony's Normani Release 'Love Lies' was a top story on Thursday: (Radio.com) Khalid and Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei have come together on a new song, "Love Lies." The midtempo tune merges the pair's formidable pop powers into a sultry and sleek lover's soundtrack. Speaking of soundtracks, "Love Lies" is the lead track that has been released from new YA coming of age movie, Love, Simon, which is set to big screens on March 16th. The movie's soundtrack, which is executive produced by Bleachers' Jack Antonoff, will debut on the same date. See the full movie soundtrack tracklist - here.
