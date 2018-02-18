News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings (Week in Review)

Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings was a top story on Thursday: Jimmy Page shared some big Led Zeppelin news while conducting an interview to promote the reissue of "How The West Was Won". Page revealed that he plans to release a new live archival project, among a "number of releases" he has planned.

The guitarist told Planet Rock (via Music Week ), "I can't give the game away, but there's a recording that's another multi-track that we'll release. "It's so different to all the other things that are out there. It's another view compared to How the West Was Won or The Song Remains the Same.

"I'm looking forward to people hearing that. There's a lot of stuff to come out, a number of releases. I'd like to say that they'll be coming out over the next 10 years. There's more to come for sure." Read more - here.

