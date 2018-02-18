News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events (Week in Review)

Megadeth

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events was a top story on Thursday: Megadeth cofounder David Ellefson has announced a series of meet and greet events next month Midwest appearances including the launch of the Urban Legend Coffee Stout with Sioux Falls microbrewery Hydra Beer Company.

Ellefson had this to say, "It's always fun to get out and meet the fans, especially when I can get back home to the Midwest. Minnesota Always shows us a great time. With my brand manager, and partner, Thom Hazaert, we've launched a lot of exciting new things this year, and it's really great to get out and meet fans and spread the word and get their feedback."

Also appearing on several of the dates are the Ron Keel Band, celebrating the EMP release of Keel's debut outlaw country/Southern Rock release Metal Cowboy Reloaded, also featuring Frank Hannon of Tesla, and guest appearances from Eric Brittingham and Jeff Labar of Cinderella, Paul Shortino, Troy Lucketta of Tesla, and more, in stores 3/23 via EMP Outlaw/EMP Label Group. Read more - here.

advertisement


