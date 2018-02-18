Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize

The band members have shared their reaction to the honor. Frontman James Hetfield said, "I feel very honored to be in such great company with the others who have accepted the Polar Music Prize. As myself and as Metallica, I'm grateful to have this as part of our legacy, our history. Thank you."

Guitarist Kirk Hammett reacted, "It means a lot to me because we've been added to a list of very distinguished artists and musicians who I respect. And to be acknowledged for the work we've done. I know how important this is and how much of an honor it is."