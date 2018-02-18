News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour (Week in Review)

.
Doyle

Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour was a top story on Thursday: While original members of the Misfits have been treating fans to a limited number of reunion shows, that hasn't stopped guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein from plotting his own solo shows.

Doyle has announced the dates for a North America tour that will be dubbed As We Die World Abomination Tour and an appearance at the 20th annual New England Metal & Hardcore Fest on April 21st at The Palladium in Worcester, MA.

The new dates are scheduled to launch on February 21st at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ and will be concluding on March 20th in Toledo, OH at Frankies-Inner City.

He will following the American run by heading across the pond for a series of dates in the UK and Russia which will feature support from KILLUS and DeadXll. See the North American dates - here.

Doyle Music, DVDs, Books and more

Doyle T-shirts and Posters

More Doyle News

Doyle Music

