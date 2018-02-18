Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour

Doyle has announced the dates for a North America tour that will be dubbed As We Die World Abomination Tour and an appearance at the 20th annual New England Metal & Hardcore Fest on April 21st at The Palladium in Worcester, MA.

The new dates are scheduled to launch on February 21st at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ and will be concluding on March 20th in Toledo, OH at Frankies-Inner City.

He will following the American run by heading across the pond for a series of dates in the UK and Russia which will feature support from KILLUS and DeadXll. See the North American dates - here.