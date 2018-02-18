Director Joe Berlinger shared the photo via Instram which featues Hetfield, along with Zac Efron (who plays Bundy). The Some Kind of Monster director wrote, "A special day on set of our little Bundy movie starring Zac Efron and Lily Collins.

"Metallica is in the house as James Hetfield plays Officer Bob Hayward in the metal god's first dramatic role," he added the hashtag, #cleancut. "Having one of my musical heroes in our film is pretty damn awesome."

The band also made the following post via social media on Wednesday about the project, "No rest for the wicked here as James spent a few of his days between tour dates in front of the camera once again for Academy-award nominated director Joe Berlinger as he filmed scenes for Joe's upcoming film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. The movie follows the relationship between notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, played by Zac Efron, and his longtime girlfriend, played by Lily Collins, who at the time, had no knowledge of the crimes." Read more - here.