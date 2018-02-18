News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Previously Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online (Week in Review)

Jimi Hendrix

Previously Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The team behind Jimi Hendrix is streaming a previously-unreleased studio version of "Hear My Train A Comin'" as the latest preview to the guitarist's forthcoming album "Both Sides Of The Sky."

An original blues composition inspired in part by Hendrix's childhood hero, Muddy Waters, USA Today reports the tune is one of the last songs the Experience recorded together, amid simmering tensions between the guitarist and bassist Noel Redding.

"What I love about this is you got Noel pretty much driving the band, because I think he's aware that he's out," says Eddie Kramer, a recording engineer who worked on all of Hendrix's records until the artist's death in 1970 at age 27. "You've got three musicians in the studio, a little bit of angst and the bass player pushing up against Jimi - it yielded a magnificent take."

"There was an undercurrent of Noel wanting to be a solo artist and be recognized on his own," adds co-producer and Hendrix historian John McDermott. "But when they put their focus together on a song or a concert, they had a tremendous chemistry. It's evident to anybody."

"Hear My Train A Comin'" follows Hendrix's previously-unreleased cover of the Muddy Waters classic, "Mannish Boy", as the second tune issued in advance of the project's release on March 9. Listen to the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

