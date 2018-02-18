News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan (Week in Review)

.
Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan was a top story on Thursday: (Gibson) Have you ever bought tickets to see one of your favorite bands only to find out that you mistakenly bought tickets to see a different group? That's what recently happened to a Red Hot Chili Peppers fan.

Said fan, Duncan Robb, thought he had purchased tickets to see Anthony Kiedis, Flea and the guys of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but instead, he had actually bought tickets to see Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who call themselves "The Most Famous Bagpipe Band on the Planet."

As it turns out, Robb and his girlfriend decided that even though it wasn't the actual Red Hot Chili Peppers, they would still head to the show in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and check it out.

"Still can't believe we've flown over to Belfast not for the -ChiliPeppers but to see the 'worlds best bagpipe band' -chillipipers," Robb tweeted. "Thought I'd got a rate good deal on tickets n'all. Had a nightmare." - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music

