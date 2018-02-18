Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan

Said fan, Duncan Robb, thought he had purchased tickets to see Anthony Kiedis, Flea and the guys of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but instead, he had actually bought tickets to see Red Hot Chilli Pipers, who call themselves "The Most Famous Bagpipe Band on the Planet."

As it turns out, Robb and his girlfriend decided that even though it wasn't the actual Red Hot Chili Peppers, they would still head to the show in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and check it out.

"Still can't believe we've flown over to Belfast not for the -ChiliPeppers but to see the 'worlds best bagpipe band' -chillipipers," Robb tweeted. "Thought I'd got a rate good deal on tickets n'all. Had a nightmare." - here.