Remy Ma And Chris Brown Release 'Melanin Magic' Video

Remy's self-directed video and the song is the follow-up to her recent hit "Wake Me Up" featuring Lil Kim, which fast became the most added song on urban radio as it stormed up the charts.

Both tracks will be featured on Remy's forthcoming album 7 Winters & 6 Summers, which is set for a 2018 release. Remy also invited fans via socials to choose the cover art for "Melanin Magic," wanting to broaden the conversation about 'inner and outer beauty while celebrating both.' Watch the video - here.

Columbia submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.