News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video (Week in Review)

.
Royal Blood

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video was a top story on Thursday: (hennemusic) UK rockers Royal Blood are premiering a video for "Look Like You Know", the latest single from their second album, "How Did We Get So Dark?"

The clip mixes footage from various live performances by the duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - including a December 16, 2017 performance at the House Of Vans in London, UK that was streamed live after more than 10,000 fans applied for free tickets to the intimate event.

Recorded in Brussels, Belgium with producer Joylon Thomas and London with co-producer Tom Dalgety, "How Did We Get So Dark?" debuted atop the UK charts upon its release last June to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 self-titled record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.

Royal Blood will play a series of South American dates next month - including appearances at Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile and Brazil - before heading to Australia and New Zealand in late April.

The band will launch a US headlining trek in Brooklyn, NY on May 28. Watch the new video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Royal Blood Music, DVDs, Books and more

Royal Blood T-shirts and Posters

More Royal Blood News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video

Royal Blood Release 'Look Like You Know' Video

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood Set To Rock Late Night TV

Royal Blood Streaming Full London Concert Online

Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions

Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Streaming Online

Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Royal Blood Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Royal Blood Release 'How Did We Get So Dark' Video


More Stories for Royal Blood

Royal Blood Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour- Corey Taylor Reveals Timeline For New Slipknot Album- Metallica To Receive Polar Music Prize- Muse Release 'Thought Contagion'- more

Recap: Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.